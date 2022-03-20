CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Announces Earnings Results

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.93.
In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
