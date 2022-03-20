CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,400,000 after purchasing an additional 343,667 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 14.9% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Shares of CONE opened at $90.25 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

