Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.37 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,691. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

