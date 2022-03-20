DAV Coin (DAV) Trading Up 66.3% Over Last 7 Days

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 66.3% higher against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.63 million and $1.65 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,693.68 or 0.99966006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00067782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00274886 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00022732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

