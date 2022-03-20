Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.85. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 115,798 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $2,615,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,744 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 191,322 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 548.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 85,229 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

