Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $128.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average of $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

