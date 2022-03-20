Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 286,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBOE opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average is $124.39.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

