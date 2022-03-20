Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,632,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RLI opened at $108.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.43. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLI. B. Riley dropped their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

