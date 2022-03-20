Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000.
NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $51.55 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $56.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.77.
