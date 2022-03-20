Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $80,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

ISTB stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

