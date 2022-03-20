Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $351.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

