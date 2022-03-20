Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $173.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $199.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.79.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.62.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

