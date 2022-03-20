Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target to GBX 750

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 795 ($10.34) to GBX 750 ($9.75) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.71) to GBX 685 ($8.91) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $717.50.

Phoenix Group stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

