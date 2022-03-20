Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,484 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,975,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 133,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 861,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 768,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

NYSE DB opened at $12.28 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

