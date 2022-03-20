Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DTE. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.67) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.62 ($25.96).

FRA DTE opened at €16.70 ($18.35) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.92). The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.45 and its 200-day moving average is €16.65.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

