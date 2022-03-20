Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $954.62.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $198.27 on Thursday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $163.41 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

