Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR opened at $138.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

