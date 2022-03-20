Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 335 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.92. 5,113,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,483. The company has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

