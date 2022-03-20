Diligent Investors LLC Buys 1,071 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,033,000 after buying an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after acquiring an additional 189,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. 11,012,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

