Diligent Investors LLC Buys Shares of 9,857 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 8,966,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,305. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

