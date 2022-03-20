Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 251.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,399. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

