Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $157.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,265. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

