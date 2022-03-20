Diligent Investors LLC Has $842,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,383,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,277. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

