Diligent Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 244.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

AWR traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.44. 358,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.21. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.26%.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.