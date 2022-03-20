Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.3% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,622,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,921,000 after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.99. 18,450,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,830,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

