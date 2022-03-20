Diligent Investors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,015. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.29. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

