Diligent Investors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,532,000 after buying an additional 93,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,015. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.29. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

