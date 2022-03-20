Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $3.79

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.91. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 6,697 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.