Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 232 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

