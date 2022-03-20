Disciplined Investments LLC Invests $50,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $100.00 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.58.

