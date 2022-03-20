Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Wolfe Research

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.37.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

