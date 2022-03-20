Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Grows Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. OneWater Marine comprises 0.7% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of OneWater Marine worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 98,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,717,212.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,599 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,703. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a market cap of $603.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 3.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.