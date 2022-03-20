Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

