Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after buying an additional 1,227,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dominion Energy by 952.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,319,000 after buying an additional 882,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 431.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after buying an additional 734,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

