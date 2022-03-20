Donald L. Hagan LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average is $157.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.