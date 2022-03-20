Douglas Martin Holtby Sells 4,821 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$285,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,551,976.99.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$60.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
