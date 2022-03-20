Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. 3,079,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,205. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

