Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,668 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

NYSE:ETN opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $131.86 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

