Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 183,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after purchasing an additional 310,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

NYSE:EIX opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.