Efficient Advisors LLC Acquires 1,622 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 649,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.58. 977,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,982. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.