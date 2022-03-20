Efficient Advisors LLC Buys 121,615 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $39,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock remained flat at $$106.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,794,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,030. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $107.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $88.83 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.