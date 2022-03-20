Efficient Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,978 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 2.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $28,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,926,000 after buying an additional 887,534 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,793,000 after acquiring an additional 697,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,509,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 643,795 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,154,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 397,182 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 318.4% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 323,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 246,200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 691,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,734. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.