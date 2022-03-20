Efficient Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,525,000 after buying an additional 237,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,612,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after buying an additional 115,178 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,378,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 687,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,711. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

