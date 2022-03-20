Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $287.64 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $291.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.17 and a 200-day moving average of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.