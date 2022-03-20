Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.33.
LLY stock opened at $287.64 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $291.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.17 and a 200-day moving average of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.
In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
