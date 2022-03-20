Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.77. 78,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,158,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $820.59 million, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

