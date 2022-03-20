Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Enerflex alerts:

EFX traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.06. 250,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,963. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.28. The firm has a market cap of C$722.81 million and a P/E ratio of -38.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.48%.

About Enerflex (Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.