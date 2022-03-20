Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 328.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFOI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Focus by 66.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Focus by 25.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Focus by 207.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

