Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 328.57% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $8.17.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
