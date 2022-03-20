ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €15.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €15.00 ($16.48) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.88 ($17.45).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €12.72 ($13.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. ENI has a 1-year low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($16.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is €13.33 and its 200-day moving average is €12.37.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

