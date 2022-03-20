Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered Entasis Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $93.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Entasis Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ETTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

