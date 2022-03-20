Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Envela in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Envela alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envela from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Envela stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 45.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Envela by 1,836.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Envela by 614.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envela in the second quarter worth $265,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.